FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp :

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Transaction values avnel at US$ 122m (C$ 159m)

* Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction

* Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held

* Number of Endeavour shares to be issued under scheme will be approximately 7 million

* Co to have about 103.6 million ordinary shares in issue, with former avnel shareholders holding about 6.8% of co's pro forma share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.