BRIEF-Endeavour Provides Statement On Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - ON MARCH 14, 2020, ENDEAVOUR WAS INFORMED THAT AN EMPLOYEE AT HOUNDÉ MINE IN BURKINA FASO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - HAS NOT WITNESSED ANY IMPACT TO PRODUCTION OR OPERATIONS AT ANY OF ITS MINES OR EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ENDEAVOUR MINING - HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY OF SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT, WHILE SUPPLIERS HAVE CONFIRMED THAT PLACED AND FORECAST ORDERS ARE INTACT

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - INTRODUCED MANDATORY 14-DAY QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR ANY EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS ARRIVING IN COTE D’IVOIRE OR BURKINA FASO

* ENDEAVOUR MINING - SMALL NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN CONTACT WITH EMPLOYEE AT HOUNDÉ MINE HAVE ALL BEEN IDENTIFIED & HAVE ALSO BEEN PLACED IN QUARANTINE