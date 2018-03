BRIEF-Endeavour Reports Qtrly Adjusted EPS $0.55​

March 13 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR REPORTS STRONG FY-2017 RESULTS

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - 2018 PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 670 - 720KOZ AND AISC TO DECLINE TO $840 - 890/OZ

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.55​

* ENDEAVOUR MINING - Q4 GROUP PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 38% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER TO 204KOZ & AISC DECLINED BY 13% TO $785/OZ

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP QTRLY REVENUES $207 MILLION VERSUS $173 MILLION

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - ‍2018 PRODUCTION EXCLUDING TABAKOTO IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 555-590KOZ AT AN AISC OF $760-810/OZ.​

* ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP - ‍STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON TABAKOTO DURING COURSE OF 2018​