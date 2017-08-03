BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp

* Says estimates production to range from 800 to 900 Tonnes/Day at Guanacevi in H2

* Endeavour silver reports financial results for second quarter, 2017; updates on development projects and 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue fell 27 percent to $32.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly ‍realized Silver price increased 4% to $17.16 per ounce (Oz) sold​

* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly Silver production decreased 26% to 1,143,788 Oz​

* Endeavour Silver Corp qtrly ‍gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 Oz​

* Says ‍bullion inventory at quarter-end included 226,437 Oz Silver and 631 Oz Gold​

* Says ‍financial performance in Q2, 2017 was impacted by lower production and increased exploration and development activities​

* Says ‍Guanaceví mine continued to lag behind plan in quarter​

* Says ‍concluded that Guanacevi will not meet its planned production this year​

* Says ‍2017 Silver production now expected to be in range of 4.8-5.2 million Oz and Gold production is expected be in 49,100-51,200 Oz range​

* Says sees 2017 ‍Silver equivalent production is forecast to be 8.5-9.0 million Oz​

* Says ‍reducing consolidated production guidance and raising consolidated cost guidance for year​

* Says sees Guanacevi generating 1.0 to 1.1 million Silver Ounces and 2,100 to 2,200 Gold Ounces in second half of 2017 ​

* Says ‍all-in sustaining costs of production are estimated to be $15.25 to $16.25 per Oz of Silver produced in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: