April 13 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

* COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN

* PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES