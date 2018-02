Feb 7 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER UPDATES MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES FOR ITS OPERATING MINES AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AND REPORTS INITIAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR NEW PARRAL PROPERTIES

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018, WE PLAN TO INVEST US$11.1 MILLION ON EXPLORATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: