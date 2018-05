BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.02

May 3 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER, 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; CONFERENCE CALL AT 9AM PDT (12PM EDT) TODAY

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GOLD OZ SOLD INCREASED 12% TO 12,674 OZ

* BULLION INVENTORY AT QUARTER-END INCLUDED 85,675 OZ SILVER AND 302 OZ GOLD

* CONCENTRATE INVENTORY AT QUARTER-END INCLUDED 74,359 OZ SILVER AND 1,195 OZ GOLD

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - FOR QUARTER, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER - QTRLY REVENUE $40.3 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: