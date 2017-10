BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR SILVER SAYS PRODUCED 1.3 MLN OZ SILVER AND 13,648 OZ GOLD IN Q3 2017​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍SILVER PRODUCTION IN Q3 2017 WAS 1,262,064 OUNCES FROM COMPANY‘S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP - ‍PRODUCTION WAS SLIGHTLY LOWER IN Q3, 2017 COMPARED TO Q3, 2016 DUE TO OPERATING ISSUES AT GUANACEVI MINE, NOW MOSTLY RESOLVED​

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP- ‍ GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q3 WAS 13,648 OUNCES FROM COMPANY‘S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER-“‍GUANACEVÍ MINE PERFORMANCE IS NOW REBOUNDING WITH GRADES UP IN Q3&FORECASTED THROUGHPUT UP FOR Q4, TARGETING 1000 TPD BY YEAR-END”​

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP- ‍ Q3 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 2.2 MILLION OUNCES USING A 70:1 SILVER:GOLD RATIO FROM CO‘S THREE SILVER-GOLD MINES IN MEXICO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: