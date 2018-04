BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says Produced 1.35 mln Oz Silver And 13,208 Oz Gold in Q1 2018

April 9 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver Corp:

* ENDEAVOUR SILVER PRODUCES 1,350,840 OZ SILVER AND 13,208 OZ GOLD (2.3 MILLION OZ SILVER EQUIVALENTS) IN THE FIRST QUARTER, 2018; PROVIDES UPDATE OF THE EL COMPAS MINE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

* ‍SILVER PRODUCTION INCREASED 25% TO 1,350,840 OZ WHILE GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED 13% TO 13,208 OZ IN THE QUARTER​

* ‍SILVER OZ SOLD INCREASED 14% TO 1.41 MILLION OZ WHILE GOLD OZ SOLD INCREASED 12% TO 12,674 OZ​ IN QUARTER

* END, ‍BULLION INVENTORY INCLUDED 85,675 OZ SILVER & 302 OZ GOLD WHILE CONCENTRATE INVENTORY INCLUDED 74,359 OZ SILVER & 1,195 OZ GOLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: