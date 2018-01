Jan 24 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* ENDO AGREES TO FDA‘S REQUEST TO SEEK TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍AGREED TO REQUEST BY FDA TO SEEK TEMPORARY STAY OF LITIGATION INITIATED AGAINST FDA IN OCTOBER 2017 BY COMPANY‘S SUBSIDIARIES​

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - HAS AGREED TO FDA‘S PROPOSED LITIGATION STAY UNTIL MARCH 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: