BRIEF-Endo Expects 2018 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Revenue To Decline In The Mid-To High 30 Pct Range Versus Prior Year

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc:

* ENDO CFO SAYS ,“WE EXPECT 2018 U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUE TO DECLINE IN THE MID- TO HIGH 30% RANGE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR” - CONF CALL

* ENDO CFO SAYS ,“U.S. BRANDED SPECIALTY AND ESTABLISHED PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN THE LOW TEENS VERSUS PRIOR YEAR” - CONF CALL

* ENDO CFO SAYS U.S. BRANDED STERILE INJECTABLES REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN THE LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR - CONF CALL

* ENDO CFO SAYS INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN THE HIGH 40S PERCENTAGE RANGE - CONF CALL