Feb 26 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO EXEC SAYS WHILE OPIOID SETTLEMENTS ARE ONGOING, CO IS PREPARED TO LITIGATE, IF NECESSARY - CONF CALL

* ENDO EXEC SAYS EXPECT FY’20 STERILE INJECTABLES REVENUES TO GROW IN THE LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE- CONF CALL

* ENDO EXEC SAYS EXPECT TO LAUNCH CELLULITE TREATMENT IN Q4 2020, IF APPROVED - CONF CALL