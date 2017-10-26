FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance
October 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo files federal lawsuit to obtain FDA compliance with drug quality and security act of 2013

* Endo International - ‍lawsuit seeks immediate removal of vasopressin from FDA’s Category 1 nominations list

* Endo - Units filed suit in court against FDA seeking declaration that FDA’s current framework allowing bulk compounding of numerous products is unlawful

* Endo - seek removal of vasopressin from FDA’s Category 1 nominations list to avoid bulk compounding of vasopressin ‍​by non-sterile-to-sterile outsourcing facilities‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

