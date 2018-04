April 17 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT

* ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL - NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT