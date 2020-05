BRIEF-Endo International Reports Q1 EPS From Cont Ops Of $0.68

May 7 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* Q1 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0.68 USD VERSUS 0.06 USD LOSS YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING CONTINUED IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEES SECOND-QUARTER 2020 TOTAL REVENUES TO DECLINE IN LOW 20’S PERCENTAGE RANGE COMPARED TO FIRST-QUARTER OF 2020

* TOTAL REVENUES WERE $820 MILLION IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020 COMPARED TO $720 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2019