BRIEF-Endo Names Blaise Coleman President And Chief Executive Officer

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO NAMES BLAISE COLEMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - MARK BRADLEY NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - COLEMAN WILL SUCCEED PAUL CAMPANELLI AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - PAUL CAMPANELLI WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - SEPARATELY, MARK G. BARBERIO WAS APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS