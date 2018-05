BRIEF-Endo Posts Q1 Adj. Earnings $0.67/Shr From Continuing Operations

May 8 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.23 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $701 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $691.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE DOWN 32 PERCENT

* COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.34, REVENUE VIEW $2.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MILLION DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MILLION

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL - XIAFLEX SALES UP 15 PERCENT VERSUS Q1 2017, DUE TO VOLUME GROWTH IN BOTH DUPUYTREN’S CONTRACTURE AND PEYRONIE’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: