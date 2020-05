BRIEF-Endo Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.95

May 7 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE RELATING TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $820 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $712.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL - LAUNCH OF COLLAGENASE CLOSTRIDIUM HISTOLYTICUM FOR TREATMENT OF CELLULITE IN BUTTOCKS MOVED TO FIRST-QUARTER 2021

* ANTICIPATES MODEST DELAYS IN PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND SITE SELECTION FOR NEW CLINICAL TRIALS AND ONGOING STUDIES

* ANTICIPATES A DECLINE IN GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUES IN SECOND-QUARTER OF 2020 COMPARED TO FIRST-QUARTER OF 2020

* SEES Q2 TOTAL REVENUES TO DECLINE IN LOW 20’S PERCENTAGE RANGE COMPARED TO FIRST-QUARTER OF 2020

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF REVENUES

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF REVENUES

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 25 PERCENT OF REVENUES