BRIEF-Endo Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.92 From Continuing Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $731.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $2.72 BILLION AND $2.92 BILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN $2.15 AND $2.40

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL - 2020 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED EBITDA & ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES EXCLUDE OPIOID-RELATED LEGAL EXPENSES

* QTRLY BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS REVENUES WERE $226 MILLION COMPARED TO $230 MILLION

* QTRLY SPECIALTY PRODUCTS REVENUES INCREASED 15% TO $149 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.25, REVENUE VIEW $2.90 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA