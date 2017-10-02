FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endocyte announces worldwide license of its radioligand therapy
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Endocyte announces worldwide license of its radioligand therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* Endocyte announces exclusive worldwide license of phase 3 ready PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy for development in prostate cancer

* Says under the terms of agreement, co has exclusive worldwide rights to developand commercialize PSMA-617

* Announced the completion of a worldwide, exclusive license of PSMA-617from ABX GmbH

* Says under the terms of agreement, Endocyte has made an upfront payment of $12 million to ABX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

