Dec 17 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE INC - CFIUS DECLARATION REVIEW PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO NOVARTIS DEAL EXPIRED ON DECEMBER 14, 2018

* ENDOCYTE INC - ON DEC 14, CFIUS NOTIFIED PARTIES THAT, BASED ON ASSESSMENT OF DECLARATION, IT CANNOT CONCLUDE ACTION WITH RESPECT TO PROPOSED MERGER

* ENDOCYTE - CFIUS NOTIFIED THAT PARTIES MAY FILE WRITTEN NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 721 TO SEEK WRITTEN NOTIFICATION CFIUS HAS CONCLUDED ALL ACTION Source: bit.ly/2zZzjnN Further company coverage: