March 15 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE NOMINATES DAWN SVORONOS FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES OTHER BOARD DEVELOPMENTS

* ENDOCYTE INC - THREE OF CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS INFORMED CO THAT THEY WOULD NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: