BRIEF-Endocyte Q2 loss per share $0.28
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Endocyte Q2 loss per share $0.28

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports second quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Endocyte - ‍plans to initiate clinical development for Car T-Cell program in osteosarcoma in 2018; IND filed for dual-targeted DNA crosslinker EC2629​

* Endocyte - sees cash, cash equivalents balance at end of 2017 about $105 million; full expense impact of restructuring expected to be realized by end of Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

