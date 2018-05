BRIEF-Endocyte Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.16

May 9 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PHASE 3 VISION TRIAL ON TRACK FOR FIRST PATIENT VISIT IN Q2 2018

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WERE $173.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

* ANTICIPATES ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE AT END OF 2018 TO EXCEED $130 MILLION

* ENDOCYTE - SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND ACTIVITIES THROUGH EXPECTED END OF VISION TRIAL, POTENTIAL PROOF OF CONCEPT OF ITS EC17/CAR T-CELL THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: