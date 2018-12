Dec 20 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS AG

* ENDOCYTE INC - APPROXIMATELY 99.8% OF VOTES CAST AT MEETING VOTED TO APPROVE ADOPTION OF MERGER AGREEMENT

* ENDOCYTE INC - PROPOSED MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)