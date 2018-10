Oct 18 (Reuters) - Endocyte Inc:

* ENDOCYTE SAYS CO WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY NOVARTIS AG TERMINATION FEE OF $73.5 MILLION, IF DEAL IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS- SEC FILING

* ENDOCYTE - NOVARTIS AG TO PAY CO A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $150.0 MILLION IF DEAL IS TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES Source text: [bit.ly/2AgOCsV]