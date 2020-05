May 11 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN THE EVAS2 CONFIRMATORY CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE THE NELLIX ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM SEALING SYSTEM

* ENDOLOGIX - PLANS TO SUBMIT PMA SHORTLY AFTER FIRST 95 PATIENTS IN TRIAL REACH ONE-YEAR FOLLOW-UP IN MARCH 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: