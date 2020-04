April 6 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $28.5 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* WITHDRAWING COMPANY’S PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $30.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA