BRIEF-Endologix Issues Correction Notice For Ovation Ix Abdominal Stent Graft System

June 15 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX ISSUES CORRECTION NOTICE FOR OVATION IX ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEM

* ENDOLOGIX INC - VOLUNTARY ACTION BY CO HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED BY FDA AS A CLASS 1 RECALL

* ENDOLOGIX INC - MAY 2020 CORRECTION NOTICE ALSO CONTAINED INFORMATION REGARDING INCIDENCE OF ANEURYSM RELATED COMPLICATIONS

* ENDOLOGIX - MAY 2020 CORRECTION NOTICE ALSO CONTAINED INFORMATION ON LACK OF LONG-TERM SEQUELAE AFTER UNDERFILLING OF POLYMER RINGS CAUSED BY POLYMER LEAK