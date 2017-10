Aug 2 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc

* Endologix reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.91 to $0.95

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $185 million to $190 million

* Q2 revenue $48.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $195.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: