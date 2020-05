May 11 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q1 REVENUE $28.51 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $29.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.61 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HAS WITHDRAWN COMPANY’S PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME