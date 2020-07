July 9 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* ENDOLOGIX INC - ON JULY 7, GOT LETTER FROM NASDAQ NOTIFYING IT NASDAQ HAS DETERMINED THAT CO’S COMMON STOCK WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ

* ENDOLOGIX - UNLESS COMPANY REQUESTS AN APPEAL OF DETERMINATION, TRADING OF COMMON STOCK WILL BE SUSPENDED ON JULY 16 Source text: [bit.ly/3fhkQ9p] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)