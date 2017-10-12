FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Endologix says operations not materially affected by Santa Rosa fires‍​
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Endologix says operations not materially affected by Santa Rosa fires‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc:

* Comments on impact of the Santa Rosa fires impact on co’s facility ‍​

* Co’s Santa Rosa, California-based facility that manufactures and develops its ovation product line is safe and secure

* Says it operations have not been materially affected by the Santa Rosa fires

* Endologix Inc says it resumed shipments from its Santa Rosa facility on Oct 10, following a brief delay, and plans to resume manufacturing soon

* Endologix Inc says many of the company’s Santa Rosa employees have been adversely impacted by the fire Source text: (bit.ly/2hCPAFw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.