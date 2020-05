BRIEF-Endomines AB Q1 EBITDA Was -27.8 MSEK

May 14 (Reuters) - Endomines AB (publ):

* ENDOMINES AB Q1 2020 BUSINESS REVIEW - RAMP-UP TOWARDS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT FRIDAY CONTINUES

* ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) - Q1 TOTAL REVENUE WAS 3.0 MSEK (2.1)

* ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) - Q1 EBITDA WAS -27.8 MSEK (-11.5)

* ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) - FRIDAY MINE GOAL IS TO REACH DESIGN CAPACITY DURING Q2, TECHNICAL ABILITY FOR THIS IS GOOD

* ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) - ON CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD PANDEMIC EFFECTS CONTINUE THROUGHOUT Q2 IT IS POSSIBLE THAT DESIGN CAPACITY WILL BE ACHIEVED LATER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)