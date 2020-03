BRIEF-Endúr Updates On Consequences Of Coronavirus Pandemic

March 26 (Reuters) - Endur ASA:

* ENDÚR ASA: UPDATE ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* IT IS NECESSARY TO MAKE COST ADJUSTMENTS AND LIQUIDITY-ENHANCING MEASURES

* COMPANIES IN SEGMENT MARITIME AND IN SEGMENT ENERGY HAVE THIS WEEK IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY LAYOFFS FOR MORE THAN HALF OF WORKFORCE

* THERE IS NO REASON TO ASSUME THAT ORDER BACKLOG OR EXISTING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS HAVE LOST VALUE.

IN SEGMENT AQUA, THERE IS, BY DATE, ALMOST NORMAL OPERATIONS WITH A LIMITED EFFECT OF CORONA EPIDEMIC.