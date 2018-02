Feb 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC - ON JAN 30, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH GE, DATED AS OF APRIL 22, 2016

* ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES SAYS ‍RENEWED RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH GE, ACTING THROUGH GE HEALTHCARE UNIT BY EXTENDING AGREEMENT'S TERM TO JAN 2020 - SEC FILING​ Source text: (bit.ly/2GQxkUS) Further company coverage: