April 27 (Reuters) - ENDRA Life Sciences Inc:

* ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC - ON APRIL 21, ISSUED U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PPP NOTE TO LENDER FOR A LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $308,600.00

* ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC - RECEIVED FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN ON APRIL 22, 2020