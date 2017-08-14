BRIEF-Endurance International Group appoints Jeffrey Fox CEO

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group announces appointment of new CEO

* Says Jeffrey H. Fox appointed ceo and president

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍ Fox succeeds hari ravichandran, who will resign effective Aug 22, 2017 as ceo and as a member of board​

* Endurance International Group Holdings- ‍fox joins endurance after numerous executive leadership roles, most recently at convergys corporation

