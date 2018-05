BRIEF-Endurance International Group Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.05

May 1 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc :

* ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 REVENUE $291.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $290.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $310 TO $330 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUE BETWEEN $1.140 BILLION TO $1.160 BILLION AS OF MAY 1, 2018

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: