BRIEF-Endurance international group reports Q3 loss per share $0.29

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $295.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - for full year ending december 31, 2017, company now expects GAAP revenue 5% - 5.5% increase
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA about 18% increase
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects free cash flow about 25% increase
* FY2017 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.122 million at September 30, 2017