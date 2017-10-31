FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endurance international group reports Q3 loss per share $0.29
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Endurance international group reports Q3 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $295.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍for full year ending december 31, 2017, company now expects GAAP revenue 5% - 5.5% increase​

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA about 18% increase​

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects free cash flow about 25% increase​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - ‍total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.122 million at September 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
