BRIEF-Endurance International Q2 loss per share $0.29

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $292.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $289.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc says fy expectations for revenue and adjusted ebitda have increased by approximately $8 million and $6 million

* Endurance international group holdings inc says average revenue per subscriber, or arps, for q2 of 2017 was $18.52, compared to $17.74 for q2 of 2016