BRIEF-Endurance International - Reached Agreements In Principle To Settle Certain Purported Class Action Securities Lawsuits Pending

May 18 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP - REACHED AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE CERTAIN PURPORTED CLASS ACTION SECURITIES LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST CO

* ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL - AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL.

* ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL - DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2ItmrN9) Further company coverage: