FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Endurance International says entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance International says entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of june 14, 2017

* Endurance International- pursuant to refinancing amendment, co borrowed $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due february 2023

* Endurance International - proceeds were used to repay 2019 term loans and 2023 term loans

* Endurance International - expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on annual basis as result of this refinancing

* Endurance International - refinancing term loans will mature on february 9, 2023, extending maturity of 2019 term loans Source text - bit.ly/2rwD2lY Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.