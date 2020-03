March 25 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) :

* BASED ON GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES, ALL PLANT OPERATIONS IN INDIA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL 21 DAYS

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC OUTBREAK HAS ALSO IMPACTED OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S MAJOR OEM CUSTOMERS IN EUROPE

* OPERATING UNITS IN ITALY & GERMANY HAVE SCALED DOWN THEIR OPERATIONS

* BASED ON GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES, ALL OPERATING UNITS IN ITALY HAVE SUSPENDED OPERATIONS