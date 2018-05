BRIEF-Enduro Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

May 18 (Reuters) - Evolution Petroleum Corp:

* ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST - ON MAY 15, ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS, UNITS FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR CHAPTER 11 OF UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE

* ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST - ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

* ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST - TRUST HAS NOT FILED A CHAPTER 11 PETITION AND EXPECTS TO CONTINUE IN NORMAL COURSE WITHOUT DISRUPTION TO UNITHOLDERS