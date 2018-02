Feb 27 (Reuters) - Enea Ab:

* ENEA ACQUIRES OPENWAVE MOBILITY FOR USD 90 MILLION

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPENWAVE MOBILITY

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIVE ALREADY IN 2018

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED IN APRIL 2018, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)