April 25 (Reuters) - Enea AB:

* REVENUE IN Q1 WAS SEK 170.3 (142.7) MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUR OBJECTIVE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE GROWTH, AND IMPROVE OPERATING PROFIT COMPARED TO 2017.

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX, SEK 18.2 (21.1) MILLION