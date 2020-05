May 20 (Reuters) - Eneco Energy Ltd:

* TO DATE, LOGISTICS BUSINESS REVENUE CURRENTLY WITHIN A +/- 10% RANGE OF 2020 TARGETS

* IMPLEMENTED WAGE FREEZES FOR MORE THAN 400 EMPLOYEES IN 2020 AND A HEADCOUNT FREEZE

* OIL & GAS BUSINESS CONTINUES TO REFLECT FURTHER SOFTENING OF PRODUCTION VOLUMES & REVENUES

* ON OIL & GAS BUSINESS, COST BASE HAS BEEN REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: