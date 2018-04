April 23 (Reuters) - Enel SpA:

* TO CONTRIBUTE AT LEAST 1.5 BILLION REAIS TO ELETROPAULO AS A SUBSEQUENT CAPITAL INCREASE EVEN IN EVENT THAT NONE OF TENDER OFFERS SUCCEED

* IN CONNECTION WITH TENDER OFFER FOR ELETROPAULO LAUNCHED BY UNIT , ENEL SUDESTE HAS CONFIRMED AMENDMENT TO TERMS OF OFFER