* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million

* under the agreement EGPNA will launch a tender offer for 100 pct of EnerNOC shares at price of $7.67 per share, representing 42 pct premium to company's closing price on June 21

* expects to close deal by Q3 2017,

* will delist EnerNOC